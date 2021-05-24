The Way it Was: La Crosse starts one-way traffic system, 1958

From the La Crosse Tribune July 10, 1958: “This scene probably will be repeated many times at La Crosse before motorists become thoroughly familiar with that city’s first experimental one-way traffic plan, which went into effect Wednesday. Police Officer Albert Dannhoff is stopping a driver from making a wrong turn onto 4th St., now a northbound-only thoroughfare. Southbound traffic will use 3rd Street. Trial of the system was ordered by the City Council.”

The photo, taken by then-former Police Chief Herman L. Rick at the corner of Vine and 4th Streets, was likely staged as a public service announcement. The building looming in the background is the La Crosse County Courthouse, completed in 1904 and razed in 1965.

The site is now occupied by the Belle Square commercial/residential complex.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.

