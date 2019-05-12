A March 1925 view of the Tribune front office when the newspaper was located at 201-203 Fifth Ave. S., on the southeast corner of Fifth Avenue and Jay Street. The paper occupied that location from 1907 to 1938 in a three-story brick building which was razed in 1939.
The Tribune will mark its 115th birthday this week as its first issue was published on May 16, 1904. For a link to every La Crosse Tribune newspaper since 1904, click here.
Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
