The Way It Was: Last days of the wagon bridge and 17 other photos showing life in La Crosse in the 1920s-30s

Looking up the Mississippi River from the Cass Street Bridge in circa 1939 as barges pass by the open swing span of the wagon bridge.

The wagon bridge began service in December 1890 and closed on Sept. 23, 1939, when the Cass Street Bridge opened to traffic. Demolition of the wagon bridge began on Sept. 26, 1939, and by December 1939 only the stone piers of the bridge remained standing — with their removal completed in the spring of 1940.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.

