Nearly 30 years after this photo was taken, Dr. Lillian B. Tracey Welda opened an osteopathic clinic in the upper floor offices of 324 Main St. In the 1932 City Directory, she was listed as an “Osteopath, Physician, and Surgeon,” but Dr. Tracey Welda was also an early provider of birth control. She was likely one of the first providers in the entire state of Wisconsin. Her La Crosse clinic moved a number of times, and she faced pushback from at least one landlord in downtown La Crosse. She later moved her osteopath clinic to Onalaska, where she practiced until she retired in 1976. It’s uncertain if she continued to provide birth control in her later years as a health care provider.