The Way it Was: Long Coulee farm

Jens Gulbrandson Ostby and his wife Tonetta, both born in Norway, were the original immigrants on this farm in Long Coulee, north of Holmen. The original log home featured in the photo on the left side was built by them in 1854.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After they saved enough money, the larger house on the right was constructed to house their growing farm family. A note on the backside says that the “new barn is at the rear and not in the picture.” Later the farm was acquired by the Van Dunk family.

Most of the Johnson-Ostby family is buried in Long Coulee Cemetery.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0