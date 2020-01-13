The Way it Was: Longfellow students in 1945 and 50 other historical photos from La Crosse area schools

Longfellow School students exiting their school at 19th and Denton streets circa 1945.

Longfellow was dedicated 80 years ago on Jan. 19, 1940, with a program in the school auditorium attended by 700 people. From 1940 to 1960, Longfellow served students from kindergarten through ninth grade, with elementary classes held in the 19th Street wing of the building and junior high classes held in the Denton Street wing.

From 1960 to 1980, the school was a junior high serving grades seven through nine. Since 1980, Longfellow has been a middle school with grades six through eight.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.

