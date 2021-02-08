 Skip to main content
The Way it Was: Lovers' Lane
THE WAY IT WAS

Lovers' Lane

The two unidentified young people riding bicycles were likely on a date.

 Photo courtesy of the La Crosse Public Library Archives

Existing only for a generation or two around the turn of the 20th century, this is a rare view of a lovers’ lane. The two unidentified young people riding bicycles were likely on a date. “Lovers’ lane” was a name commonly attached to unofficial, secluded roads that young adults would use for privacy. Typically, these roads overlooked beautiful local views, which for La Crosse meant below Oak Grove Cemetery, overlooking the La Crosse River Marsh. Some citations say it was accessed through the cemetery.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org.

