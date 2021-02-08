The Way it Was: Lovers' Lane

Existing only for a generation or two around the turn of the 20th century, this is a rare view of a lovers’ lane. The two unidentified young people riding bicycles were likely on a date. “Lovers’ lane” was a name commonly attached to unofficial, secluded roads that young adults would use for privacy. Typically, these roads overlooked beautiful local views, which for La Crosse meant below Oak Grove Cemetery, overlooking the La Crosse River Marsh. Some citations say it was accessed through the cemetery.