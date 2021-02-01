The Way it Was: Lutheran Hospital Fire of 1961

This view is the exterior of the original 1902 hospital building the morning after the fire which started in a cupboard. The entire staff was commended for their quick and efficient handling of the situation as the fire raged through the attic and fourth floor. It took less than 15 minutes for staff to move 121 patients of the wing while the La Crosse Fire Department battled the blaze for more than three hours. The damaged wing was razed in April 1963 for a $2.9 million addition to what is now Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center.