You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Way it Was: Main Street La Crosse in December 1934 and 17 other photos from the region in the 1920s-30s
0 comments
top story

The Way it Was: Main Street La Crosse in December 1934 and 17 other photos from the region in the 1920s-30s

{{featured_button_text}}
The Way it Was: Main Street in December 1934

Downtown La Crosse in December 1934

Looking east from the sidewalk in front of the rectory for St. Joseph’s Cathedral at 530 Main St. on Dec. 4, 1934.

This photo was taken by the City Building and Inspection Department, probably due to concerns with the icy sidewalk shown here.

Buildings of interest in the photo are the cottage style gas station (center) on the southeast corner of Sixth and Main streets, and the steeple of the old First Congregational Church at Seventh and Main streets. The gas station was razed in 1941 while the steeple of the church was removed in 1950 followed by the razing of the church in 1953.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may call the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.

+17 From Tribune files: Life in the La Crosse area in the 1920-30s
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News