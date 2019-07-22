Here's a view of the old Market Square parking lot on July 25, 1961. The lot was located south of Jay Street and east of Fourth Street.
This surface parking area was closed later that day due to the construction of a two-level parking ramp beginning the next day. The one-story brick building shown here at the corner of the parking lot once served as a combination comfort station and Greyhound bus depot. The Market Square parking ramp built in 1961 was demolished in 1997 and replaced by a larger parking ramp, apartment complex and retail space that occupy the site today.
Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.