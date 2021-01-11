The Way it Was: Market Square Scene

Looking northeast from the corner of King and South Fourth streets at Market Square is a display of agricultural farm machinery pulled by horses.

The large building in the background, situated on King Street, was constructed in 1890 by the Norwegian Workingmen’s Society of La Crosse. Ten years later it became the home of the YMCA for almost a decade, and was eventually sold to the La Crosse AFL Labor Temple Association in 1921. The building was razed in 1981 when the AFL-CIO moved their offices to 1920 Ward Ave.