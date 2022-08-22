The Way it Was: Men’s and Women’s Sketch Club

This photo of a Men’s and Women’s Sketch Club outing was taken by Frances Burgess, society editor and later photographer for the La Crosse Tribune. There is a lot to appreciate here, from the beautiful car, the sketches in the back, to the Peerless beverages being enjoyed with lunch. Peerless beer, brewed by John Gund Brewing Co. of La Crosse, became internationally famous when it won medals at the 1900 World’s Fair in Paris and the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis.