The Way it Was: Men’s and Women’s Sketch Club

Men’s and Women’s Sketch Club

Members of the Men’s and Women’s Sketch Club are from left: Leighton Oyen, Dorothy Arneson, Art Hebberd, Mary Hebbard, and the “Hebberd Girls.”

 La Crosse Public Library Archives

This photo of a Men’s and Women’s Sketch Club outing was taken by Frances Burgess, society editor and later photographer for the La Crosse Tribune. There is a lot to appreciate here, from the beautiful car, the sketches in the back, to the Peerless beverages being enjoyed with lunch. Peerless beer, brewed by John Gund Brewing Co. of La Crosse, became internationally famous when it won medals at the 1900 World’s Fair in Paris and the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis.

Members in the photo are identified from left to right: Leighton Oyen, Dorothy Arneson, Art Hebberd, Mary Hebbard and the “Hebberd Girls.” Leighton Oyen was a noted La Crosse artist and interior designer who worked with his father Odin J. Oyen in Odin’s interior design business that concentrated on large decoration work for government and commercial buildings, churches, and some residences. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.

