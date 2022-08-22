The Way it Was: Men’s and Women’s Sketch Club

This photo of a Men’s and Women’s Sketch Club outing was taken by Frances Burgess, society editor and later photographer for the La Crosse Tribune. There is a lot to appreciate here, from the beautiful car, the sketches in the back, to the Peerless beverages being enjoyed with lunch. Peerless beer, brewed by John Gund Brewing Co. of La Crosse, became internationally famous when it won medals at the 1900 World’s Fair in Paris and the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis.
Members in the photo are identified from left to right: Leighton Oyen, Dorothy Arneson, Art Hebberd, Mary Hebbard and the “Hebberd Girls.” Leighton Oyen was a noted La Crosse artist and interior designer who worked with his father Odin J. Oyen in Odin’s interior design business that concentrated on large decoration work for government and commercial buildings, churches, and some residences. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at
archives@lacrosselibrary.org.
The Way it Was Vol. 2: Photos make old La Crosse come alive
Hometown history: The Kabats
Pictured above are Joseph J. Kabat and his son, Ken Kabat, possibly preparing for the New Year’s Eve crowd at their tavern in Bangor. Joseph operated Kabat’s Bar from 1939 until his retirement in 1951. He was also a cigar maker for 43 years. Joseph passed away in 1970. His son Ken, who earned a Bronze Star in World War II during his service in the Philippines, took over the operation of the tavern after his father’s retirement and ran it until his death in 1976.
Courtesy of the La Crosse Public Library Archives
Hometown History: A look at the 300 block of Main Street in 1931
Looking east from the 300 block of Main Street in 1931, with a streetcar track and overhead Christmas decorations marking the scene. At left is Henry & Franks Cafeteria, which was operated by Henry Rooney, according to city directory files.
Photo courtesy of La Crosse Public Library Archives and La Crosse County Historical Society
Hometown history: Onalaska Public School circa 1908
Onalaska Public School circa 1908.
Photo courtesy of La Crosse Public Library Archives
1954: 5 and 10-cent Store fire
Ladders and hoses were plentiful as La Crosse firemen battled a blaze at the R.E. Osborne 5 and 10-cent Store on Dec. 13, 1954. The fire, which began in the basement of the Osborne store at 1201 Caledonia St., gutted the building and an adjoining business, the Haraldson Shoe Store at 1203 Caledonia St. (not shown). The Osborne building was later razed and replaced by a one-story building that was home to a Ben Franklin store for many years before being occupied by the building’s current tenant, Options Clinic. This view of the fire was taken from St. Paul Street and also shows the Buckhorn Tavern at 621 St. Paul St. This building remains standing today and is now home to Dewey’s Side Street Saloon. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may call the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Fire Department
Hometown history: Blaze at R.E. Osborne 5 and 10-cent Store
A fire Dec. 13, 1954, at the R.E. Osborne 5 and 10-cent Store began in the basement of the store at 1201 Caledonia St., and gutted the building and an adjoining business, the Haraldson Shoe Store at 1203 Caledonia St. (not shown).
Hometown history: Main Street in 1934
This 80-year-old scene from Dec. 4, 1934, shows a row of stores which then occupied the 600 block of Main Street. At right was an A&P Grocery at 608 Main followed by the Midway Market at 610 Main and the Karmelkorn Shop at 612 Main.
Photo courtesy of La Crosse Public Library Archives
La Crosse Plow Co. construction in 1909
A snowy day in 1909 with construction work underway on a new foundry building for the bygone La Crosse Plow Co. This old foundry, located on the west side of Second Street just south of La Crosse Street, was later home to Machine Products Co. from 1970 to 1994, according to Tribune files. This building remains standing today and was recently in the news due to part of the structure being condemned by city inspectors for the second time in two years.
Contributed photo
Hometown history: Cameron Avenue Bridge dedication 2004
Cameron Avenue Bridge dedication Nov. 17, 2004.
Hometown history: "Salvage for Victory" parade in 1943
"Salvage for Victory" parade in 1943 in La Crosse.
Hometown history: Victory, Wis.
Victory, Wis., as seen in a 1914 postcard.
Hometown History: A look at 1950s downtown Bangor
This undated postcard view from the 1950s shows a busy day in downtown Bangor with many parked vehicles lining the street. The postcard is titled "Main Street," though in actually it is the 1500 block of Commercial Street as viewed from 16th Avenue.
Hometown History: A view from the bluff
This photo, from the Ed Gautsch Collection, shows a birds-eye view of the east end of Main Street as seen from atop Grandad Bluff 100 years, on Oct. 25, 1914. Main Street is in the center of the photo extending toward the bluff with Losey Boulevard running left to right in the foreground.
Photo courtesy of La Crosse Public Library Archives
Hometown history: Steam engine in action in Holmen
Steam engine in action in Holmen
Photo courtesy of La Crosse Public Library archives.
Hometown history: Town House Motel in the 1959
The T
own House Motel at 122 N. Seventh St., next to Burns Park, operated from 1959 to 1973.
Photo courtesy of La Crosse Public Library Archives.
Hometown history: House moved from Losey Blvd. to 28th St.
This house was moved from Losey Boulevard to 28th Street in 1974.
Photo courtesy of La Crosse Public Library Archives
Hometown history: Cass Street bridge construction
Cass Street Bridge construction during the final stages in 1939.
La Crosse Public Library Archives
Hometown history: President Taft's visit in 1909
President Taft visiting the opening of the La Crosse YMCA in 1909.
Photo courtesy of La Crosse Public Library Archives and La Crosse County Historical Society
Second Ward School
This circa 1881 photo, taken from a stereoview by the 19th century photographic firm of Edward Elmer and Charles Tenney of Winona, Minn., shows the old Second Ward School which was located on the southwest corner of Fourth and King streets. This primary school, which also housed La Crosse’s first high school classes, was completed in 1870 and operated until 1907 before being razed in 1913, according to Tribune files. The former site of this school is now occupied by a vehicle parking area for Pischke Motors of La Crosse.
La Crosse Public Library Archives and La Crosse County Historical Society
Hometown history: School play at Franklin School
School play at Franklin School circa 1938. The children here have been identified as, from left, Howard Roberts, Delores Anderson, Ralph Opland, Marilyn Hodge, Lois McGinnis, Roger Branson, Eugene Adams and Eugene Campbell.
Photo courtesy of La Crosse Public Library Archives
Hometown history: 1964 county jail kitchen
1964 La Crosse County jail kitchen.
Photo courtesy of La Crosse Public Library Archives
Hometown History: Cattle at Swift Creek
This 100-year-old photo, dated Aug. 16, 1914, shows a herd of cattle grazing and watering at Bank Slough, a branch of Swift Creek, just west of La Crosse’s old Gund Brewery on South Avenue.
La Crosse Public Archives and the Ed Gautsch Collection
Hometown history: Bendel's Orchestra playing at the old Stoddard Hotel
Bendel's Orchestra playing at the old Stoddard Hotel, possibly in the early 1930s.
La Crosse Public Library Archives
Hometown history: Front Street
Front Street in La Crosse
Photo courtesy of Library of Congress
Evans Cartage warehouse
This Tribune photo shows La Crosse firemen hosing down the smoldering remains of the Evans Cartage warehouse, which was destroyed by fire on July 25, 1944. The warehouse was located at 1906 West Ave. S. and was packed to capacity with household goods and furniture — all of which were consumed by the fire. Smoke from the fire could be seen from all parts of the city and attracted thousands of spectators to the scene, according to Tribune files. The former site of the warehouse is now occupied by a parking lot for the Pepsi-Cola Bottling Co. of La Crosse.
La Crosse Public Library Archives and La Crosse Fire Department
Hometown history: Centennial parade 1948
The SS Fifth Avenue, Port of La Crosse
La Crosse Public Library
Hometown history: Smale's grocery delivery truck
Smale's grocery delivery truck
Photo courtesy of the La Crosse Public Library Archives
Hometown history: Pamperin & Wiggenhorn float in 1898 parade
Pamperin & Wiggernhorn float in an 1898 Fourth of July parade.
PHOTO COURTESY OF LA CROSSE PUBLIC LIBRARY ARCHIVES AND LA CROSSE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY
Hometown history: Sells-Gray Circus at Erickson Park
Sells-Gray Circus at Erickson Park in 1967.
Photo courtesy of La Crosse Public Library Archives
Hometown history: 1914 Peoples Cash Store
Peoples Cash Store in 1914.
Photo courtesy of La Crosse Public Library Archives
Hometown history: Sea scouts of Logan High School
Sea scouts from Logan High School lock through a Mississippi River dam during their annual June cruise to Lake Pepin.
La Crosse Public Library Archives
Hometown history: Zephyr passenger train in 1934
A Zephyr train in 1934 outside the Burlington Passenger Depot at Second and Pearl streets.
Photo courtesy of La Crosse Public Library Archives and La Crosse County Historical Society
Hometown History: Memorial Day color guard
A color guard passes Central High School 60 years ago for the Memorial Day assembly.
Photo courtesy of La Crosse Public Library Archives
St. Francis Hospital Ambulance
St. Francis Hospital ambulance in 1914.
The Way it Was
Boy scouts going for a hike in 1914.
Burns Fruit House baseball team
La Crosse Burns Fruit House baseball team playing a game at the old West Avenue Ball Park.
Photo Courtesy of La Crosse Public Library Archives and the La Crosse County Historical Society
Hometown History: Loyalty parade in 1917
THE WAY IT WAS: Looking east on Pearl Street from Front Street as hundreds of La Crosse school children carrying American flags take part in a World War I loyalty parade on April 21, 1917. This patriotic parade, which was 90 minutes long, preceded a large gathering at Riverside Park in which an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 La Crosse County residents pledged their allegiance to the Untied States. The old 100 block of Pearl Street and its buildings, as shown here, no longer exist as this area is currently occupied by a sidewalk with steps, the La Crosse Center and a parking lot for the Radisson Hotel. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate other photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
Photo courtesy of La Crosse Public Library Archives
The Way it Was
Women’s spring and Easter fashions mark this late 1920s photo of a display window at the Wile Brothers Clothing store, which was located at 112 S. Fourth St. This firm, started by Leo and Louis Wile at 116 N. Third St. before they moved it to Fourth Street, was in business from 1912 to 1931, according to Tribune files. The former site of this clothing store is now occupied by Deaf Ear Records, where the tile entrance floor shown here remains in use after more than 80 years. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate other photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
Photo Courtesy of La Crosse Public Library Archives and La Crosse County Historical Society
