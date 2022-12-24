 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
HOMETOWN HISTORY

THE WAY IT WAS: Midway Mill, 1901

  • 0
Midway Mill, 1901

Midway Mill, 1901

 La Crosse Public Library archives

Just outside of Midway along Halfway Creek stood a well-photographed mill, likely originally tied to Midway founder J.B. Canterbury. Later in its history, August Grams took over the mill then known as Morning Star Mills. Grams was one of the earliest residents of La Crosse, coming here from Germany in 1855 at the age of 19. Before leaving Germany, he was taught the trade of miller which he learned with “the scrupulous exactness of an old country artisan," according to his July 1911 obituary. After spending a few years in Buffalo County in the 1860s-1870s, he returned to Onalaska and bought the mill in 1876.

In association with Morning Star Mills in Midway, Grams started a new milling business in downtown La Crosse which bore his name in 1893. A company advertisement for A. Grams & Sons in the 1911 city directory proudly proclaims “proprietors of Morning Star Mills — manufacturers of and dealers in flour, feed, baled hay and straw — buyers of grain — wholesale distributors of the Wingold Flour.” Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at (608) 789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.

People are also reading…

This week's episode of A Closer Look fixes the camera lens on a piece of La Crosse history. The Hixon House will be open for tours after Memorial Day.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Arctic blast upends travel, disrupts power in US, Canada

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News