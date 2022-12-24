THE WAY IT WAS: Midway Mill, 1901

Just outside of Midway along Halfway Creek stood a well-photographed mill, likely originally tied to Midway founder J.B. Canterbury. Later in its history, August Grams took over the mill then known as Morning Star Mills. Grams was one of the earliest residents of La Crosse, coming here from Germany in 1855 at the age of 19. Before leaving Germany, he was taught the trade of miller which he learned with “the scrupulous exactness of an old country artisan," according to his July 1911 obituary. After spending a few years in Buffalo County in the 1860s-1870s, he returned to Onalaska and bought the mill in 1876.