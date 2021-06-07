 Skip to main content
The Way it Was: Milwaukee Road Employees, 1923
In 1923, employees of the Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Paul Railroad (aka Milwaukee Road) posed for a portrait with a plaque celebrating the La Crosse station’s 1st Prize Car Department.

 Photo Courtesy of the La Crosse Public Library Archives

In 1923, employees of the Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Paul Railroad (aka Milwaukee Road) posed for a portrait with a plaque celebrating the La Crosse station’s 1st Prize Car Department.

The plaque reads “Greatest Improvements Made, Best Operation, and the Cleanest Facilities.”

A 1923 company ad proclaims it’s “the only line operating its own rails all the way between Chicago and Puget Sound” in Washington state and celebrates its “600 miles of electrified right of way through the mountains.”

The CM&StP Railroad’s history goes back to 1847 when it incorporated as the Milwaukee and Waukesha Railroad and forward through 3 bankruptcies and many mergers until its final bankruptcy in 1977 led to its sale to the Soo Line in 1986.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.

