top story
THE WAY IT WAS

The Way it Was: Mississippi River backwaters, ca. 1910

Three young men canoe the backwaters of the Mississippi River north of the La Crosse Rail Bridge.

 Photo courtesy of the La Crosse Public Library Archives

Three young men canoe the backwaters of the Mississippi River north of the La Crosse Rail Bridge. Though the exact location is unknown, the orientation of the photo appears to be looking southwest based on the angle of the bridge and the faint view of the bluffs on the Minnesota side of the river.

The first La Crosse Rail Bridge at this site was completed in 1876 and made a very important connection for rail traffic to traverse the Mississippi River. Prior to this, cargo would have to travel via ferry or winter ice bridge. The existing swing bridge structure was completed in 1902, and that is the structure visible in this photo.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.

Tags

