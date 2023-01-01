THE WAY IT WAS: Mississippi River bridges, ca. 1939

For a short time in 1939, the new Cass Street bridge (foreground) and the old Mt. Vernon Street bridge (center), known colloquially as the Wagon Bridge, both spanned the Mississippi River. Demolition of the 1891 swing bridge became necessary after a 1935 accident caused a 131-foot section at the west end to collapse into the river. Although repaired quickly, it became immediately apparent that the old bridge built before automobiles would not be a sustainable solution for the future. The La Crosse Bridge Association was formed and, with the help of federal funds, the new bridge was completed in 1939. A second span to the south of this bridge was completed in 2005, creating a 4-lane highway across the Mississippi River.