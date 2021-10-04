The Way it Was: Mississippi Riverfront, circa 1900

While there was more than one steamboat landing in the early days of La Crosse, the main levee area was located at the end of State Street on the west side of Front Street – where Spence Park is today. The bridge you see in the background predates the current Cass Street bridge over the Mississippi River. This bridge exited downtown La Crosse from Mt. Vernon Street, which would be found in present day La Crosse underneath the La Crosse Center between Pearl Street and Jay Street.

This levee area no longer exists, as Riverside Park was created from Mississippi River dredge in the early 1900s during the Reform period in local and state political and social movements under La Crosse mayor Dr. Wendell Anderson. Anderson is credited with a long-term vision of the park system in La Crosse and the bandstand in Riverside Park was constructed in his memory at the beginning of the Depression era.

