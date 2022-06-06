The Way it Was: Montague House, circa 1880

While this substantial Italianate style residence at 236-238 S.10th St. is known as the Giles R. and Jeanette W. Montague home (the Montagues are pictured here in front of their home), it was built in 1875 by Canadian-born Ebenezer V. White and his American-born wife, Lottie.

White started the White-Freeman flour mill in La Crosse that became known as the Listman Mill.

Successor owners of the residence were early Yankee settlers Giles R. and Jeanette W. Montague. Jeanette was active in community organizations and was founder of the Ladies Circle of the First Congregational Church, as well as active in the work of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Giles was involved in several business activities associated with a town in its infancy — surveying, real estate and insurance. In 1866, Giles began building and investing in manufacturing enterprises but was best known for the La Crosse Cracker and Candy Company.

After the Montagues’ deaths, their son and daughter-in-law Wallace R. and Winnifred Montague took over the business interests as well as the home, although the house remained vacant. In 1923 Winifred, by this time a widow, sold it to La Crosse attorney Frank Winter and his second wife Eglena in 1924. The Winters divided it up into apartments the following year and it has operated as a rental property ever since.

Hear what Dr. Les Crocker, emeritus professor of Art History at UW-L, has to say about the Montague home and other homes on this new video about historical residential La Crosse architecture https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lCfyxOSdL_A from the La Crosse Public Library Archives.

