You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Way it Was: Myrick Zoo Kiddie Cars
1 comment
top story

The Way it Was: Myrick Zoo Kiddie Cars

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
Myrick Zoo Kiddie Cars

A photo of the kiddie car rides at La Crosse's old Myrick Park Zoo, Aug. 12, 1990.

 Kylie Mullen

The kiddie car rides at La Crosse’s old Myrick Park Zoo were once a popular attraction, as evident by this photo from Aug. 12, 1990. These kiddie cars, along with other rides such as kiddie boats, were removed after the zoo closed in 2007.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org.

1 comment
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Tuesday Primary Will Make History

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News