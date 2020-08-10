The Way it Was: Myrick Zoo Kiddie Cars

The kiddie car rides at La Crosse’s old Myrick Park Zoo were once a popular attraction, as evident by this photo from Aug. 12, 1990. These kiddie cars, along with other rides such as kiddie boats, were removed after the zoo closed in 2007.
Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org.
