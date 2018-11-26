The Way it Was: New Central High School in 1967

The main entrance to the then-new Central High School in mid-1967, during the building’s final construction phase, with sidewalks and landscaping yet to be completed. This school at 1801 Losey Blvd. S. opened in September 1967 and was dedicated 50 years ago on Dec. 1, 1968, with a ceremony attended by 600 people. This building replaced old Central High which was located at 16th and Cass streets, on a site now occupied by Weigent Park. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.