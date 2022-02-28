 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THE WAY IT WAS

The Way it Was: New French Island Airport, ca. 1947

New French Island Airport, ca. 1947

The La Crosse Municipal Airport, as dedicated 75 years ago on March 1st, 1947

 Photo courtesy of La Crosse Public Library Archives

At its dedication 75 years ago on March 1, 1947, the La Crosse Municipal Airport covered 1,080 acres and its three paved runways were 5,300 feet in length. A newspaper report at the time claimed, “one of six in Wisconsin capable of receiving the largest planes in flight, the field is a major port for the entire northwest.”

The dedication ceremonies included a Navy Air Demonstration, an Army Air Demonstration, and the arrival of the first Northwest Airlines plane.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at (608) 789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.

