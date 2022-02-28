The Way it Was: New French Island Airport, ca. 1947

At its dedication 75 years ago on March 1, 1947, the La Crosse Municipal Airport covered 1,080 acres and its three paved runways were 5,300 feet in length. A newspaper report at the time claimed, “one of six in Wisconsin capable of receiving the largest planes in flight, the field is a major port for the entire northwest.”

The dedication ceremonies included a Navy Air Demonstration, an Army Air Demonstration, and the arrival of the first Northwest Airlines plane.

