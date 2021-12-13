The Way it Was: Newburg Men's Wear, circa 1960

Located at 322-326 Pearl St. for nearly an entire century, Newburg Men’s Wear was a downtown staple for generations of La Crosse shoppers. Peter Newburg opened his first store in 1886 on Third St., but moved to the building pictured here by 1888. The 1890 City Directory advertises, “dealers in clothing and gents’ furnishing goods.” Through the years, the store faced multiple expansions and remodels, modernizing with current styles. Photographed here is a picturesque mid-century modern holiday scene—the cars, the signs, the fonts, and the stylized tree painted in the window.

In 1986, Peter’s great-grandson William Newburg faced the reality of the retail industry transitioning away from downtown to shopping malls. A Tribune article at the time sadly announced, “Newburg’s should be celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. Instead, the family-owned clothing store is going out of business.” Recently, this building has been one of several historic downtown buildings undergoing extensive façade renovation. This photograph was taken by Howard W. Colvin, who’s mid-century photographs of La Crosse and La Crescent now reside at the La Crosse Public Library Archives. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.