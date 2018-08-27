Subscribe for 33¢ / day
The Way it Was: North Community Library

This photo shows a 1950s view of a small group of Logan High School students studying near the fireplace area of North Community Library.

While a branch library existed on the North Side of La Crosse since 1905, the present day building at Kane and Gillette streets didn’t become a reality until 1942. Construction of the library began one month before World War II started, which meant construction delays related to wartime. Some of these delays included priorities on linoleum for battleships, shortages of electrical fixtures, and an exodus of manual labor from La Crosse to help build an Army camp near Sparta, Wis.

The La Crosse Public Library is celebrating 130 years of service to the community.

