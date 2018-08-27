The Way it Was: North Community Library

This photo shows a 1950s view of a small group of Logan High School students studying near the fireplace area of North Community Library.
While a branch library existed on the North Side of La Crosse since 1905, the present day building at Kane and Gillette streets didn’t become a reality until 1942. Construction of the library began one month before World War II started, which meant construction delays related to wartime. Some of these delays included priorities on linoleum for battleships, shortages of electrical fixtures, and an exodus of manual labor from La Crosse to help build an Army camp near Sparta, Wis.
The La Crosse Public Library is celebrating 130 years of service to the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.