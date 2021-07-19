 Skip to main content
The Way it Was: North End of Copeland Park, 1911
The Way it Was: North End of Copeland Park, 1911

Taken 110 years ago last week, this postcard gives a glimpse at the old fish retaining station on the north end of Copeland Park.

 Photo courtesy of the La Crosse Public Library Archives

Taken 110 years ago last week, this postcard gives a glimpse at the old fish retaining station on the north end of Copeland Park. On the left, two women can be seen leaning over the railing of the old Clinton Street Bridge that spanned the Black River to French Island from North La Crosse. When water levels would recede, especially in the fall, teams of U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service employees along with volunteers would use nets and seines to save young fish to be retained here.

Up to 150,000 salvaged fish could be retained at this station, until they were strong enough to be returned to the river or shipped out via special railroad cars to restock other inland waters. Once the lock and dam system was built on the Mississippi River, salvaging and retaining fish became less important. Later the building had restrooms and was the home of the Logan High School Sea Scouts as well as a warming shelter for the nearby ice skating rink and was razed in September 1976.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives@lacrosselibrary.org.

