The Way it Was: North side hotel in 1900

 Photo courtesy of the La Crosse Public Library archives

A 1900 view of the C. B. & Q. Hotel, which was at 1639 Prospect St. on La Crosse’s North Side. At that time the hotel’s daily room rate was $1, equivalent to $30 today. The C. B. & Q. was in reference to the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad, which then operated a large railway yard just east of the hotel. Better known for many years as the Goddard Hotel, this building was completed 130 years ago in December 1888. Due to the hotel’s proximity to the C. B. & Q. Railroad yard, now a yard operated by the BNSF Railway, many of its guests were railroad workers. For example, the 1903 La Crosse City Directory lists 10 C. B. & Q. brakemen residing at the hotel. In 1926 the hotel was remodeled and converted into an apartment building, as it remains today with only minor changes to its original exterior appearance. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.

Emily Pyrek covers human interest stories, local events and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

