The La Crosse Cemetery, or Wauntonga Cemetery, was purchased in 1869 by C.S. Strasberger. Wauntonga is an indigenous term meaning oak forest or oak grove, and the cemetery was renamed Oak Grove Cemetery in 1878. Strasberger promised to beautify the cemetery grounds, but his efforts were unsuccessful until maintenance of the cemetery was taken over by J.W. Losey in 1878. Brush was cleared, trees were planted, winding walkways were placed throughout the grounds, and a greenhouse was erected to grow plants and flowers. Additionally, a stone grotto and a fountain were installed. These improvements were largely influenced by the rural cemetery movement of the mid-19th century.