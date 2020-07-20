The Way it Was: Old Jefferson Elementary School

An 1887 view of students gathered outside the old Jefferson Elementary School which was located on the northwest corner of Caledonia and St. James streets.

Built in 1877, this one-time North Side landmark was originally known as the Fifth Ward School before being renamed after President Thomas Jefferson in 1909. This building was razed 70 years ago during the summer of 1950 to clear the site for a new and up-to-date Jefferson School. The new Jefferson was dedicated in 1951 and served until 2005; with the building now occupied by Partners In Excellence Autism Therapy Center.