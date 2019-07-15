A circa 1950 view of the old Shorna House when it was located on its original site at 321 N. Sixth St., on the property now occupied by the La Crosse County Health and Human Services Building.
This house was built in 1856 for James Randall, who came to La Crosse in 1853 and operated a book and stationery store here before becoming a lawyer.
The house was best known as being home to the Charles Shorna family from 1897 to 1948 with Charles (1856-1938) owning a fur store. Sixty-five years ago in July 1954, this house was moved to 223-225 Avon St., where it remains today with only minor changes to its old-time facade.
Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.