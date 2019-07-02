{{featured_button_text}}
The Way it Was: 1994 Our Corner Tavern Fire

Street view of Our Corner Tavern after the fire 25 years ago.

A street view of the Our Corner Tavern at 1000 Redfield St. shortly after it was gutted by a fire 25 years ago today on July 1, 1994.

The Our Corner, which opened at this location in 1936, was razed (along with its adjoining residence) shortly after this fire and its former location is now occupied by a two-story house.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.

