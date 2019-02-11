This photo shows a circa 1878 view of the Overbeck Photo Studio in La Crosse. This studio had a short life as only one early La Crosse city directory contains a listing for an Overbeck: the 1878 directory listing Herman Overbeck as operating a photo studio on the southeast corner of Third and Cass streets (though that is not thought to be the site of this photo based on early La Crosse maps and the fact that it wasn’t uncommon then for businesses to change locations). The 1878 Directory listing for the Overbeck Studio included the following line: “We make them all to look so sweet, and make them too so cute and neat; we make them either large or small, for albums, cases or the wall.” Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
The Way it Was: 1878 Overbeck Photo Studio
