Try 1 month for 99¢
The Way it Was: 1878 Overbeck Photo Studio

This photo shows a circa 1878 view of the Overbeck Photo Studio in La Crosse. This studio had a short life as only one early La Crosse city directory contains a listing for an Overbeck: the 1878 directory listing Herman Overbeck as operating a photo studio on the southeast corner of Third and Cass streets (though that is not thought to be the site of this photo based on early La Crosse maps and the fact that it wasn’t uncommon then for businesses to change locations). The 1878 Directory listing for the Overbeck Studio included the following line: “We make them all to look so sweet, and make them too so cute and neat; we make them either large or small, for albums, cases or the wall.” 

 Photo courtesy of the La Crosse Public Library Archives

This photo shows a circa 1878 view of the Overbeck Photo Studio in La Crosse. This studio had a short life as only one early La Crosse city directory contains a listing for an Overbeck: the 1878 directory listing Herman Overbeck as operating a photo studio on the southeast corner of Third and Cass streets (though that is not thought to be the site of this photo based on early La Crosse maps and the fact that it wasn’t uncommon then for businesses to change locations). The 1878 Directory listing for the Overbeck Studio included the following line: “We make them all to look so sweet, and make them too so cute and neat; we make them either large or small, for albums, cases or the wall.” Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers human interest stories, local events and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for 99¢

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.