The building on the southwest corner of George and Gillette streets first housed a grocery store but has also been home to saloons, music and flooring companies since its beginning in the 1890s. Today it houses Margaret’s Hip Hop Designs and the exterior sports stucco adorned with faux Tudor style timbers.

In this scene from an ad in a local 1913 cookbook, the first-floor retail shop is occupied by Partridge & Company drug store which was located there from 1910 to the mid-1930s. Drug stores often sold a mix of pharmaceuticals, hardware, liquor and sundries. From 1946 to 1971, this building was home to Soell’s Walgreen Drug Store and was managed by Otto Soell’s son Mack who was a pharmacist, while the flagship store was located at 509 Main St. in downtown La Crosse. An innovator of his time, Otto offered “self-service” shopping except for the pharmacy and liquor departments. When Otto died in 1971, his son Mack retired and this North Side location was closed, while his brother Art Sr. turned the downtown store into a liquor store, closing that in 1997. Art Sr.’s son, Art Jr., and his wife Patricia, operated the Soell’s Liquor store on Mormon Coulee Road from 1971 to its closing in 2004.