A circa 1900 view showing the interior of Partridge’s Drugstore, which was located on the southwest corner of Gillette and George streets.
This store was owned and operated by druggist Herbert L. Partridge (thought to be the man behind the counter in this photo) from 1897 to 1934. The 1900 La Crosse City Directory lists the store as “dealers in pure drugs, medicines, paints, oils, glass, wallpaper, toilet articles, perfumes, cigars, soda water, etc.” Partridge died in 1955 at age 98, and the former site of his drugstore is now occupied by Margaret’s Hip Hop Fashions at 1134 Gillette St.
You have free articles remaining.
Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.