The Way it Was: 1912 passenger train and 23 other photos that show life in the La Crosse area in the early 1900s

This photo shows the view looking south from the 100 block of Vine Street as a Milwaukee Railroad passenger train made a stop at the Cameron House depot/hotel on Jan. 27, 1912.

The Cameron House (the tall building behind the train) was located on the southwest corner of Second and Vine streets; it opened in February 1880 and was destroyed by fire in December 1916.

The tracks shown here stopped at State Street, requiring trains to back to or from the Cameron House.

These tracks are long gone and most of this area now consists of parking lots. Also, the building at right with the water tower was then the Funke candy factory, now home to the Charmant Hotel.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.

