The Way it Was: Pearl Street circa 1973

Lower Pearl Street in the 1970s is shown here lined with mostly bars and a record shop — Metamorphosis Records.

Over many years, T. J. and Michelle Peterslie bought many of the oldest buildings and began renovations that today have blossomed into an attractive and tourist family friendly destination of shops and restaurants based on historic tourism. Peterslie’s Cheddarhead apparel was the cornerstone business that anchored him into one of La Crosse’s oldest commercial buildings.

Today the Pearl Candy Shop occupies the former record store, and recently President Joe Biden enjoyed an ice cream cone at the Pearl Ice Cream Shop, one shop to the east.

