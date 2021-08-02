The Way it Was: Pete's North in 1996

A busy lunchtime on Aug. 2, 1996, at Pete’s North in Riverside Park. This once popular local hamburger joint was a branch of Pete’s Hamburger Stand in Prairie du Chien, hence Pete’s North.

Located near the entrance to Riverside Park, this fast food stop was in business from 1985 to 2000 during the months of April through October. The decision to close Pete’s North in October 2000 ended a long debate over whether the trailer-based business was an asset or blemish for the park according to Tribune files.