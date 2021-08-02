 Skip to main content
The Way it Was: Pete's North in 1996
The Way it Was: Pete's North in 1996

Pete's North in 1996

Pete's North, near Riverside Park, in August of 1996

 Photo courtesy of the La Crosse Public Library Archives

A busy lunchtime on Aug. 2, 1996, at Pete’s North in Riverside Park. This once popular local hamburger joint was a branch of Pete’s Hamburger Stand in Prairie du Chien, hence Pete’s North.

Located near the entrance to Riverside Park, this fast food stop was in business from 1985 to 2000 during the months of April through October. The decision to close Pete’s North in October 2000 ended a long debate over whether the trailer-based business was an asset or blemish for the park according to Tribune files.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org

