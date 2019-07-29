{{featured_button_text}}
The Way it Was: 1969 Pettibone Lagoon Fishing Derby

Serious business - 300 attend 1969 Fishing derby.

This photo first appeared in the July 31, 1969, La Crosse Tribune with the following caption: “Serious Business — About 300 youngsters, each with visions of landing a lunker sure to be hiding the depths of Pettibone Lagoon, assembled yesterday to vie in the fishing derby sponsored by the La Crosse Parks Department.”

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.

+23 From Tribune files: Life in the La Crosse area in the 1960s

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.