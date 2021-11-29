The Way it Was: Post-war era La Crosse Rubber Mills

During WWII, manufacturing in the U.S. shifted as certain goods were rationed for citizens in order for those materials to be used for the war. For instance, food like coffee, meat, dairy, as well as fuel, metals, nylon, and rubber were all goods that were rationed. However, many factories that relied on these materials, like the La Crosse Rubber Mills, were able to stay alive through government contracts, making goods for the war effort.

Eighty years ago this week, on Nov. 28, 1941, the La Crosse Rubber Mills received its 5th government contract with an order of 12,000 pairs of rubber boots for the army quartermaster depot in Boston. The contract price was $3.55 per pair. Thanks to contracts like this, when the war ended, the Rubber Mills was able to start production up again strong for American consumers. marketing a full line of rubber footwear in new styles. In the late 1940s, the Rubber Mills rolled out a new marketing campaign to show off new equipment, production processes, a full line of new footwear styles, and happy employees. This photo was taken for that marketing booklet.