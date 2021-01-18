 Skip to main content
The Way it Was: Powell Park Ice Rink, 1924
THE WAY IT WAS

The Way it Was: Powell Park Ice Rink, 1924

From the The Way it Was: A series from library archives
Powell Park Ice Rink, 1924

Sisters Alvina and Marie Roubik skate with friends on the Powell Park rink in 1924.

 Photo courtesy of the La Crosse Public Library

This winter scene from 1924 shows the West Avenue skating rink which is the former name of Powell Park. Among the skaters are sisters Alvina and Marie Roubik, both of whom were young working women during this flapper era. The large building in the background on the right with two towers is the Strand Theater located at 1113 Jackson Street from 1915 to 1955. Designed by La Crosse architects Parkinson and Dockendorff, the theater could seat 400. The site now is a parking lot.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org.

