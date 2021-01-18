The Way it Was: Powell Park Ice Rink, 1924

This winter scene from 1924 shows the West Avenue skating rink which is the former name of Powell Park. Among the skaters are sisters Alvina and Marie Roubik, both of whom were young working women during this flapper era. The large building in the background on the right with two towers is the Strand Theater located at 1113 Jackson Street from 1915 to 1955. Designed by La Crosse architects Parkinson and Dockendorff, the theater could seat 400. The site now is a parking lot.