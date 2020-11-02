 Skip to main content
The Way it Was: President Gerald R. Ford in 1976
The Way it Was: President Gerald R. Ford in 1976

President Gerald R. Ford delivered a speech before taking questions from a crowd of 4,000 in the Mary E. Sawyer Auditorium on March 27, 1976.

President Ford was campaigning ahead of Wisconsin’s April partisan primary in his bid to be the Republican Party’s nominee for president in the 1976 general election. He defeated Ronald Reagan for the Republican nomination but ultimately lost the general election to Jimmy Carter. The banner behind the President refers to a 1975 designation of La Crosse as “the No. 1 small American city in a quality of life survey sponsored by the federal Environmental Protection Agency.”

The Mary A. Sawyer Auditorium stood on Vine Street, between Fifth Avenue and Sixth Street, and was little used after the completion of the La Crosse Center in October 1980. The auditorium was razed in 1988 to make way for the La Crosse County Health and Human Services Building.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org.

