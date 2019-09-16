This scene from Sept. 17, 1909, shows President William H. Taft (seated at the center rear next to the army officer) in an automobile parked in the 100 block of State Street shortly after he arrived in La Crosse by a special train.
The car in which the president rode was a Packard owned by La Crosse businessman Joseph M. Hixon.
Taft was in La Crosse that day for only 30 minutes — taking part in the dedication of the city’s new YMCA building at Seventh and Main streets, followed by a brief auto tour of the city before boarding his train for Winona, Minn., and the Twin Cities as part of a 56-day railroad trip around the nation.
Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
