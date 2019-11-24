An 1898 birds-eye-view of the raftboat Frontenac, with the aid of the bow boat Lotus, delivering a raft of logs to the Laird-Norton Co. Sawmill (upper right) on the Mississippi River at Winona, Minn.
The Frontenac, then home ported in La Crosse, was built in 1896 at Winona by the Laird-Norton Co.
In addition to duty as a rafter, the Frontenac also operated as an excursion boat — often pushing a large passenger barge.
In November 1916, the boat was sold down south and in 1917 it was renamed the Prince, serving as an excursion boat on the Ohio River at Evansville, Ind. The Prince was destroyed by fire in November 1918 at Quincy, Ill., while moored there for the winter.
Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
