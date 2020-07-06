The Way it Was: Razing of church steeple

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This photo appeared in the Saturday, July 9, 1955, Tribune with the following caption: “The steeple on the old Trinity Lutheran Church, Sill and Charles Streets, was toppled to the ground Friday afternoon. Earlier in the day it had been struck by lightning and burned to such an extent that it was considered a hazard.”

The former site of this church (completed in 1891) was across the street from the present day Trinity Lutheran Church (completed in 1953) at 1010 Sill Street. The old Trinity building pictured here was razed in 1958 and is now occupied by a residential garage and backyard.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org

