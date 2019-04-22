The Way it Was: 1994 Razing of Smale's Grocery
This street view from April 19, 1994, shows the razing of Smale’s Fine Foods building at 533 Cass St. Smale’s occupied this building from 1946 to 1991, when it moved to a new location at 728 S. Third St. That store was known as Smale’s Swiss Chateau and it operated only a short time before closing in 1994. The former site of Smale’s Cass Street store is now occupied by a parking lot. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.