The 2023 calendar mirrors the calendar in the year 2000, as Riverfest that year kicked off Friday, June 30, just like this year in Riverside Park.

Longtime La Crosse Center Director Art Fahey was named the Commodore, a limited-edition print “Riverfest Family Fun — 2000, A Millennium Celebration” signed and numbered by artist Janet Mattison-Prise was sold as a fundraiser for the Riverfest Commodores, and rock band Survivor headlined the entertainment.

Other entertainment acts on the 2000 schedule, such as the River City Water Skiers, the Kenny Ahern family comedy show and Dance Unlimited, can be enjoyed this year as well.