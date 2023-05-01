On April 20, 1952, the Mississippi River crested at 15.33 feet in La Crosse. The wind was so strong that night, waves pounded against barriers built of sandbags, but thankfully none were damaged. It took about two weeks for the water to recede to the 12-foot flood stage. Pictured here is Riverside Park the week of the 1952 flood. The pergola in the background was a refreshment and ice cream stand that was demolished in the summer of 1963.