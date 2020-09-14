 Skip to main content
THE WAY IT WAS

The Way it Was: Rivoli Theater in 1920

Rivoli opening ad

This 1920 ad for the grand opening of the Rivoli ran 100 years ago this month.

 Photo courtesy of the La Crosse Public Library Archives

This image is from the La Crosse Tribune of Sept. 19, 1920, when the Rivoli Theatre, located on North Fourth Street, had its grand opening 100 years ago this month.

Admission of 28 cents in 1920 would be equivalent to $3.63 today when adjusted for inflation. At the time of its construction, it was the largest motion picture house in the state outside of Milwaukee. The theatre interior still features the original decorations of the La Crosse firm of Odin Oyen.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org

