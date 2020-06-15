The Way it Was: Rose Street Viaduct in La Crosse

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A circa 1920 postcard view showing the old Rose Street viaduct with a streetcar on the overhead that crossed over the tracks of the Milwaukee Railroad.

This concrete and steel viaduct was completed in 1915 to replace an 1884 wooden structure that was razed in 1913 after becoming unsafe. This 1915 viaduct served for 65 years until June 17, 1980, when it was closed for dismantlement to make way for the present-day Rose Street viaduct, which opened to traffic in December 1980.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0