The Way it Was: Rose Street Viaduct in La Crosse
0 comments
top story
THE WAY IT WAS

The Way it Was: Rose Street Viaduct in La Crosse

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rose Street Viaduct

A circa 1920 postcard view showing the old Rose Street viaduct.

 Kylie Mullen

A circa 1920 postcard view showing the old Rose Street viaduct with a streetcar on the overhead that crossed over the tracks of the Milwaukee Railroad.

This concrete and steel viaduct was completed in 1915 to replace an 1884 wooden structure that was razed in 1913 after becoming unsafe. This 1915 viaduct served for 65 years until June 17, 1980, when it was closed for dismantlement to make way for the present-day Rose Street viaduct, which opened to traffic in December 1980.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org.

+18 From Tribune files: Life in the La Crosse area in the 1980s
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Recorded Call Widens Evers & GOP Gap

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News