The Way it Was: Bishop's House in 1880

An early photo of the “Bishop’s House” at 608 S. 11th St.

An early photo of the “Bishop’s House” at 608 S. 11th St., taken from an 1880 stereoview by the Winona, Minn., photographic firm of Elmer & Tenney.

Built in 1877 to serve as the residence of the local Catholic bishop, this brick structure has been called the best example of French Second Empire architecture in La Crosse. The building, now known as Siena Hall, remains standing today, with little change to its original exterior appearance.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.

+254 The Tribune's entire A-to-Z look back at La Crosse area history

