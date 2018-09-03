Subscribe for 33¢ / day
The Way it Was: 1930s reading class

A boy operates a paper stroll as he and other elementary students take part in a reading class during the 1930s at an unidentified La Crosse school. The 2018-19 public school year begins Tuesday in La Crosse and in many other Coulee Region school districts.  

 Photo courtesy of the La Crosse Public Library Archives

A boy operates a paper stroll as he and other elementary students take part in a reading class during the 1930s at an unidentified La Crosse school. The 2018-19 public school year begins Tuesday in La Crosse and in many other Coulee Region school districts. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.

