An electric streetcar heads south in the 100 block of North Fourth Street, then a two-way street, in this snapshot taken in March 1941. Streetcar service in La Crosse ended 70 years ago, Nov. 11, 1945, bringing to a close a mode of transportation that began here in 1879 with horse-drawn cars followed by the advent of electric cars in 1893. Buildings of note in this photo, all which have since been razed, are the National Bank of La Crosse with its Greek temple look, the five-story Stoddard Hotel and the post office with its signature tower. The date of this photo was determined by the Rivoli Theater marquee, at left, which notes Clark Gable and Hedy Lamarr starring in “Comrade X,” a movie that appeared at the Rivoli from March 8-12, 1941, according to Tribune files. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
